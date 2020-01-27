Democrats in General Assembly expected to continue LGBTQ legislation push

This week, Democrats in the General Assembly are expected to continue debate on LGBTQ legislation after passing several bills last week seeking to expand rights for that community.

The state Senate passed a bill that would ban conversion therapy on children, a bill that would require statewide policies protecting transgender students, and a bill that would remove language banning same-sex marriage from the state code, among others.

"This is about having the freedom to move through the world and know that you can be out in public safely," LGBTQ Activist Bekah Saxon said.

Two bills specifically support LGBTQ youth. One would require the Virginia State Department of Education to create statewide policies protecting transgender children from discrimination and another bans conversion therapy for children.

"I have friends and colleagues who have gone through conversion therapy, oftentimes in their late teens, sometimes before 18, sometimes while in college, and the scars and the damage that it does is long lasting and permanent," Saxon says.

Advocates in Albemarle County say the bills are also seeking to legislate an issue that is personal to many.

"When people come in, as they did to my classroom who I didn't even teach, because it's a place of comfort, that tells me that the school as a whole was an uncomfortable place," former Albemarle County High School teacher Patti Flynn said.

On Tuesday, a committee in the House of Delegates is expected to discuss a bill that would add protections for LGBTQ people in the workplace, preventing a person for being fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.