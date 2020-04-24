Dental offices remind patients they are open for emergency services during COVID-19 pandemic

Harrisonburg Dentist Caitlin Batchelor, D.D.S., is reminding patients that dentist offices in Virginia are still open for emergency care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offices in Virginia closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Governor Northam said they can still be open for emergency situations – just not for elective procedures.

Batchelor said that her office has been hit hard financially with the lack of patients coming through the doors. She has had to furlough her team, and they are taking turns as patients come in for emergency care. She said that she is thankful they can stay open to help those who need care right away.

"I just want the community to know that of course we are all in this together, and us as the dental community are happy to do what we can to help our patients," said Batchelor.

She said a big challenge has been finding the proper personal protective equipment. She said that her team keeps up-to-date with the latest best practices for infection control with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Virginia Dental Association (VDA) and American Dental Association (ADA).

Elizabeth Reynolds, D.D.S., who is the president of the VDA, said that they are encouraging dentists to take the extra time that they have and volunteer their time with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (VMRC).

The VMRC is a group of health care professionals that come together in a time of crisis to volunteer where they are needed. Reynolds said so far, 100 members from the VDA have signed up to volunteer with the VMRC since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Dentists have really played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 crisis. This is an opportunity for all medical professionals to come together, and I think we've done that in a really beautiful way," said Reynolds.

She said the VDA has also encouraged dental offices to donate personal protective equipment that they do not need to the VMRC, so that it can be used by other health care professionals during the pandemic.