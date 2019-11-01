Dentist office collects unwanted Halloween candy to donate to troops

Smiles For Life in Bridgewater is carrying out a candy give-back program with Operation Gratitude.

Candy donations fill a box at Smiles for Life | Photo: WHSV

According to Riley Hebdon, the marketing coordinator at Smiles for Life, this partnership between the dentist office and Operation Gratitude has gone on for a while.

"Just because you're little doesn't mean you can't help and it's a great way to instill that and remember to give back when you have things," said Hebdon.

Candy can be dropped off at the dentist's office at 115 Oakwood Drive in Bridgewater.

Once the candy is collected, it is shipped to troops overseas. In 2019, the office donated 100 pounds of candy to the troops.

"It's just nice to know that all of us here, we think of you, we remember you, we appreciate what you're doing for us so we can live our lives here, and I think that's an important thing to remember," said Hebdon.

Hebdon said the goal for this year is to collect 100 pounds again.

Collection starts on Monday, November 4, 2019 and runs until November 6, 2019.

Candy can be dropped off during their office hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.