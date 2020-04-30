Dentists take precautions as they prepare to reopen for routine procedures

As dentist offices get ready to open back up for cleanings, fillings, and other routine procedures again, special care is being taken to keep everyone safe.

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam eased some COVID-19 restrictions, saying elective medical, dental, and veterinary procedures could resume in the state on Friday, May 1.

At the central Virginia offices of Dr. John Knight, Junior and Associates, patients will wait in their cars until they are called in.

The folks there also ask that only patients go in unless they are accompanying children.

“Everything that we’re putting in place here in my practice, as our other offices in Charlottesville, we feel certain that we are protected and our patients are protected that we can continue to provide the treatment that they need,” Dr. John Knight, Jr., said.

Dentists and team members will wear lab jackets or disposable gowns, masks, and protective eye wear at all times.