Department of Corrections monitoring COVID-19 outbreak at Dillwyn Correctional Facility

The National Guard will help test everyone at Dillwyn Correctional Facility in Buckingham County, where the Department of Corrections is tracking an outbreak.

According to the DOC’s website, 197 inmates currently on-site have the virus. A total of 203 offenders, including those who may have died or been hospitalized, released or transferred, and eight staff members are positive for COVID-19. This is the most of any correctional facility in the state.

The Department of Corrections says the number of cases increased after point prevalence testing, which includes those without symptoms.

Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran says it is necessary for early detection of the virus.

The National Guard was at Buckingham Correctional Center Wednesday, May 6, for testing. Guardsman are expected at Dillwyn by the end of the week. More testing means numbers are likely to rise.

Dillwyn and all other correctional facilities are on a modified lockdown, inmates are segregated, and both offenders and staff are required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment at all times.