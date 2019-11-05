Department of Game and Inland Fisheries warns of sites claiming to sell fishing licenses

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is warning residents of websites claiming to sell Virginia fishing licenses.

Customers have reported completing transactions on certain websites where they believed they were buying a license or permit when they actually purchased an informational guide or nothing at all.

The only sites where you can actually buy fishing and hunting licenses, as well as permits, are at gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov.

The DGIF said they are aware of the following sites claiming to sell licenses:

• vafishinglicense.com

• fishinglicense.org

• fishandgamelicenses.org

• recreationallicenses.org

• licenses.org

• hunting-license.org

For more information, call 804-367-1000 or for general questions, email: dgifweb@dgif.virginia.gov.