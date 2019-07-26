Department of Health investigating cyclospora outbreak in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating reports of intestinal illness associated with cyclospora, a parasite that causes diseases in people when they eat or drink fecally contaminated food or water.

Since May 1, there have been 39 confirmed cases in Virginia.

There are two workplace cafeterias in McLean being investigated, one in Richmond, and one possible case in this area.

A food or water source of the outbreak has not yet been identified, but the health department says it typically is carried through imported produce.

When consumed, it can have uncomfortable symptoms, similar to the flu or food poisoning, including water diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, bloating or cramping and low-grade fever.

"A few days to up to a month. Sometimes the symptoms will resolve on their own, other times a healthcare provider can treat you with an antibiotic," Dr. Kornegay, the Director of Health for the Central Shenandoah health district said.

Dr. Kornegay said symptoms will come one to two weeks after consuming the contaminated food.

There are some ways you can try to prevent getting the disease.

"Wash your hands before you prepare fresh produce and after you prepare the fresh produce," Kornegay said. "The other thing is to wash the produce. Wash fruits, vegetable, herbs."

Dr. Kornegay says frozen or canned produce do not cause any issues and cyclospora is not a disease that is transmitted person to person.

