Department of Social Services offering cooling assistance to help people beat the heat

A lot of people have fun in the sun by going to the pool, but not everyone may have that opportunity and some people may be at more of a risk than others when being out in the heat.

Splashing around in the pool is one way to be out in the sun without getting too hot and it's fun for the kids.

"Me personally, I don't like the heat, but the kids are out here so I don't mind being out here," Malonne Golden, Programs Leader of the Boys and Girls Club Waynesboro, said.

Some said coming to the pool during the summer is part of their daily routine, but with the temperatures getting hotter, staying by the pool takes a higher priority over other daily activities.

"We probably just won't leave as early as we typically would, even for nap time gets a little thrown off because we stay here much longer than we usually do," Lou Oswald said.

But not everyone may be able to get to a pool.There are other options in the community to get out of the hot sun like getting to the public library.

"You can read books, you can get on the computers, you can study, but you don't need to be here for one of those specific reasons to come in to sit and stay," Jamie Kollar, Youth Services Librarian said.

The Department of Social Services is also offering a Cooling Assistance Program for people to keep their homes cool by getting help paying the bill, as well as repairing or installing air conditioning units.

Staying cool is especially important for the elderly.

"We have to have our temperature within a certain degrees and we monitor that, we give fluids every two hours and as needed. We make sure that they're not looking overheated," Joanne Kramer, Director of Nursing and Health at Daily Living Center, said.

Those interested in the program can apply online, over the phone, through mail or in person.

"It's very important for them to be hydrated, drinking fluids every two hours and be monitored to make sure they drink those fluids," Kramer said.

