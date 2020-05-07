Health department looking to increase testing state-wide

As the state is moving toward re-opening, the Virginia Department of Health says testing will play a large role in how the phased re-opening will occur.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said their goal is to test two percent of Virginia's population over the month of May.

As of May 7, Virginia had tested 1.32% of its population, which is considerably lower than the national average of 2.35%. Our neighbor, West Virginia, though the state has a significantly lower total population, has tested 3.24%,

The 2% testing goal for May means about 6,000 people in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Dr. Kornegay said the health department and other groups in the area will help increase testing.

"We have a lot more availability of testing, and the health department will be working with community partners to try and do a lot of community based testing."

Dr. Kornegay added a large testing focus will be at long-term care facilities in the area so they stay aware of COVID-19 cases in their facility.

"We'll be working with them in terms of widening out testing so that they know the situation that they're in," Dr. Kornegay said.

