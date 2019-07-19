Depaul Community Resources says recent study reflects some trends in the Valley

A recent study in the medical journal Jama Pediatrics found there might be a connection between parental drug use and more kids entering the foster system.

Depaul Community Resources said they've seen some of that here.

Chris Tompkins with Depaul said they don't have specific numbers for the valley, but they have seen an increase here.

In Virginia, the number of kids in foster care because of drug use by parents almost doubled between 2012 and 2019, according to data from the Department of Social Services.

Tompkins said as more kids are coming into the foster care system, they need families standing by, ready to care for children.

"On average, see 20 to 30 referrals for placement every month," Tompkins said. "We sometimes are only able to place maybe one of those children in a single month."

According to the study, as the opioid crisis spread across the US over between 2000 and 2017, the number of kids in foster care increased by 147 percent.

The study did not specify what kind of drugs parents used.