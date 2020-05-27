Dept. of Corrections says they've tested more than a 3rd of all inmates

The Virginia Department of Corrections says they've tested more than one third of the inmates in the state's correctional system for COVID-19.

According to the department, most of the state's 29,000 offenders have shown no symptoms, but they've been steadily conducting point prevalence testing facility by facility to catch any cases before symptoms develop.

They say they've been able to test on a scale that most congregate settings, from prisons to nursing homes, haven't, and they attribute it to the work of doctors, nurses, and medical staff at the Department of Corrections.

In the latest round of point prevalence testing this week, they plan to test at Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, which currently has zero cases among offenders and staff, Sussex I State Prison, and State Farm Correctional Complex.

Through partnerships with the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia National Guard, Armor Correctional Health Services, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, and the use of several private labs, the DOC has already tested more than 11,000 offenders.

“We are asking for an enormous, unprecedented undertaking on the part of our health care staff as well as our security and administrative staff during this time,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke. “From adhering to a comprehensive pandemic response manual to all the test tracking that has to be done by hand, as the Department doesn’t have an electronic health care records system, we have made a commitment to do everything we possibly can to keep our staff and offenders safe during this global pandemic.”

Point prevalence testing means that everyone at each facility, regardless of symptoms or exposure, is tested all at once to get a full picture of the COVID-19 situation at that facility at that time. It's essentially a way to test for surveillance purposes rather than as a response to symptoms, which gives the department a way to treat and monitor cases sooner and keep aymptomatic staff and offenders from spreading the virus.

Since point prevalence testing involves testing everyone, including those without symptoms, it results in more case increases than most other forms of testing, but by doing so, provides a more accurate and transparent count.

At Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, nearly 3,000 offenders and all staff were tested for the virus. Of those, 192 offenders and 52 staff members tested positive. The VADOC claims all 192 offenders had been asymptomatic, but would not have been able to limit further spread of the virus had the point prevalence testing not been provided to identify those cases.

The Virginia DOC is operating under a Pandemic Response Manual based on American Correctional Association guidelines.

All Virginia DOC facilities are following the DOC’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear appropriate PPE at all times, including medical-grade PPE, such as N-95 masks, when appropriate. Virginia Correctional Enterprises manufactures both utility face masks and cleaning supplies approved by the EPA for use in combating the coronavirus, so there is no shortage of either in the facilities.

As of May 27, 1,149 offenders and 114 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the department's facilities. They update a list each day here.

Note that it does not include local jails that are not managed by the Department of Corrections, like RSW Regional Jail, which has confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases.