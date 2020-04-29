Dept. of Education urges families to honor School Lunch Heroes this Friday

As schools continue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to find new and creative ways to get meals to students who regularly rely on school breakfasts and lunches for nutrition, officials are encouraging families to show their appreciation to the workers making it possible.

Virginia Department of Education Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane issued an announcement on Wednesday urging parents and students to do so, with social distancing, this Friday, May 1, which is national School Lunch Hero Day.

“The efforts of our school nutrition programs to keep children fed during this public health crisis have truly been heroic,” Lane said. “In some divisions, school nutrition staff have teamed up with pupil transportation to deliver meals directly to the homes of children who are unable to get to central feeding stations. And everywhere, they are not only feeding children, they are keeping students and families connected with their school communities.”

On average, school nutrition programs across Virginia have served more than 160,000 breakfasts and 250,000 lunches a day to children and families since March 23, which was when Gov. Northam announced that K-12 schools would be closed to in-person classes for the rest of the academic year.

Superintendent Lane said that the department of education has secured waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on regulations that normally govern meal delivery and consumption to allow children to eat meals off-site and give parents and other caregivers the ability to pick up meals whether the student is present or not.

“While social distancing may prevent students and parents from doing some of the things they would like to do to show their appreciation, it only takes a moment to share a message on social media to let our dedicated school nutrition professionals — and all those supporting their efforts — know how much they are appreciated,” Lane said.

Lane plans to share a video thanking Virginia's “school lunch heroes" on Friday, including images of school nutrition professionals serving children during the pandemic.

“I’d also like to thank the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth for its support of our school nutrition programs and professionals,” Lane said. The foundation is celebrating School Lunch Hero Day by supporting local efforts to recognize school nutrition staff.

"Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth celebrates School Lunch Hero Day to recognize the hard-working school nutrition staff during this difficult time for Virginia's students, staff, and families,” Executive Director Marty Kilgore said. “We appreciate them now and throughout the year for their work in providing healthy meals for students. School nutrition staff are fundamental in ensuring we empower kids to make healthy choices."

More information — including resources for celebrating School Lunch Hero Day — is available on the School Lunch Hero Day website. More information about Virginia school nutrition programs is available on the VDOE website.

