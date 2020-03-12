Dept. of Health identifies presumptive positive COVID-19 test in Harrisonburg

The first positive test result for COVID-19 in the Shenandoah Valley has been identified in Harrisonburg.

The City of Harrisonburg, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health, says someone tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday afternoon in Harrisonburg.

Just after 5 p.m. on March 12, the city issued a press release saying that they are closely monitoring all the latest information and recommendations connected to COVID-19 after the Virginia Department of Health contacted them to let them know that there had been a presumptive positive test for the virus in the Harrisonburg community.

Sentara RMH Medical Center, in a separate statement, said the patient was evaluated at their hospital and had a test for the virus confirmed "presumptive positive" by the state lab in Richmond.

"We are working closely with regional and national health experts in monitoring the situation, and have put all City protocols related to the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases into action," the City of Harrisonburg said in a statement. "This includes reassessing some community events and activities. We are in daily contact with the Virginia Department of Health, which is providing guidance on this matter."

"We encourage all residents to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding prevention, and to follow only trust sources for future updates and information on this matter," the statement continued.

The presumptive positive result is not yet listed on the Virginia Department of Health website, which still lists 17 cases in total for the commonwealth of Virginia.

Of those 17 cases, six have resulted in hospitalizations, and there have been no deaths.

This marks the first positive case of the virus in the Shenandoah Valley. All previously positive cases in Virginia were either in northern, eastern, or central Virginia.

No additional details have yet been provided, including the age of the patient or where they likely contracted the virus.

The situation at Sentara RMH

As of Wednesday, all Sentara hospitals began rolling out changes to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

At Sentara RMH, patients are limited to two visitors at any given time, and family members and friends are not allowed to gather in waiting rooms. For nursing centers, rehabilitation centers, and assisted living villages, patients are limited to two visitors a day. All visitors to those facilities with high senior populations are also being screened on their travel history and current state of health.

Schools in the Shenandoah Valley

Earlier on Thursday, before the announcement of a positive test for the virus in Harrisonburg, several school districts throughout the Shenandoah Valley, including Harrisonburg, Page County, and Shenandoah County, announced that they were planning one-day closures in the week ahead for school staff to plan for any potential closures in the future.

In the wake of the positive test, WHSV reached out to the Harrisonburg superintendent, who said the CDC will be issuing new guidelines on school closings Thursday night and that any closings across the country are being coordinated with local health departments.

As of 5:30 p.m., Harrisonburg schools had not made an updated decision on the future of schooldays in the coming weeks.

The situation throughout Virginia

As of this afternoon, when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivered a press conference on the situation in Virginia, state health officials said they had not yet seen any signs of community spread of the virus in Virginia. All positive cases as of that point were believed to have been transmitted elsewhere.

Each of the cases so far is listed as "presumptive" because while Virginia's state lab returned a positive test result for the virus in each case, they are not listed as confirmed positive cases until they're confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a federal level.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for Virginia.

The state of emergency will help provide ongoing support for vulnerable populations and multi-state coordination by freeing up funding for state support.

Northam also ordered the cancellation of state-sponsored conferences and events for 30 days and urged local governments to do the same. He said state officials have gotten mixed messages from the federal government, so he's urging states to step up in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” said Governor Northam. “From our health department, to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.”

Two additional testing kits arrived at the state Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing total testing capacity to between 500 and 600 patients. Northam said the state believes that's enough for now, but they believe more will be soon available, despite a limited CDC supply chain of testing kits.

According to Dena Potter, Director of Communications with the Virginia Department of General Services, that testing capability is in addition to the number of patients they've already tested in Virginia.

Testing at a state level began on Feb. 29. Potter also said that the approximate number of individuals tested per kit is determined by how many reactions are provided in the kit (some kits are 1,000 reactions and some are 500 reactions).

The state is looking to develop its own test kits and use private labs to do more testing.

Virginia is also looking to other states and could consider "drive-thru" testing of the virus for possible patients.

"Our responsibility to take this seriously and do our part to help limit the spread of this disease," Northam said.

The Virginia Department of Health has also expanded its testing criteria to ensure that anyone who has symptoms and is in a nursing home is top priority and gets immediate testing and asked nursing homes and senior care facilities to update policies for more visitor screening.

What to know about COVID-19

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly (One of the 2 Fairfax City patients has been identified as being his 80s) and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest.