Dept. of Justice announces $16 million for Va. governments and agencies

Thanks to the CARES Act signed into law by President Trump, the Department of Justice is making more than $16 million available to Virginia public safety agencies and local government agencies that are responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation, allows eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply for critical funds.

United States Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terrwilliger said that the DoJ is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available within days of the grant.

Virginia is receiving more than $16 million from the program.

Projects and expenditures that the awards can be used for include: Overtime, training, travel expenses, supplies, including personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders, and initiatives focused on addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local detention centers.

Allowable projects and expenditures include, but are not limited to:

“Our local communities are waging a war to mitigate the awful effects of the Coronavirus,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated. “These grants will provide additional funding to augment critical health and public-safety initiatives in cash-strapped counties, cities, and towns across the Commonwealth and increase safety for the brave health-care providers, police officers, and first responders on the front lines.”

“The Department of Justice is 100 percent committed to supporting our communities through these unprecedented times,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “In addition to upholding the rule of law, we are working daily to ensure that our state and local partners have the resources they need to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19. These grants underscore our commitment to stand with those on the frontline of this critical fight.”

Applications are currently being accepted and all applications are due by May 29.

You can find instructions on the application process here and can apply here.