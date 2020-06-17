Dept. of Justice launches new Civil Rights Reporting Portal

The Department of Justice announced the launch of a new Civil Rights Reporting Portal on Wednesday.

The portal, according to the department, is an online tool that should make it easier for any member of the public to report a civil rights violation.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

You can find the portal at civilrights.justice.gov.

It consolidates over 30 different ways that were previously available to report civil rights violations to the feds.

According to the Department of Justice, the new system will dramatically ease the burden on victims of civil rights violations to identify the proper reporting channel.

The form is also meant to be fully accessible to people with disabilities, available in English and Spanish, and will have more languages available in the next year.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of civil rights violations is asked to contact the Justice Department at civilrights.justice.gov.

