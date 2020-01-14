Deputies: Man pulls knife on Taco Bell employees after argument

A Fredericksburg man is in jail after deputies say he pulled a knife on Taco Bell employees after he got upset over the taco he was given and the prices.

Stafford County deputies were called on Jan. 13 around 8:11 p.m. to the Taco Bell along Warrenton Road after an employee reported a knife being pulled on him.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Octavious Hodges, running through a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses said Hodges became upset over the type of taco he got and the price of the items on the menu.

Deputies said he argued with the employees before pulling a knife and threatening them. Officials said he lunged with the knife twice.

K9 Gunner and his handler also responded, finding the knife in a grassy area near a nearby Goodwill.

Hodges was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.