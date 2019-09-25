Deputies: SC mail carrier killed while on delivery route

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the murder of a Williamsburg County mail carrier.

Irene Pressley, a mail carrier, was found shot to death Monday afternoon on her route. (Source: MGN)

Coroner Harrison McKnight says the victim, Irene Pressley, was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV.

United States Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams says Pressley was on her mail delivery route when she was killed.

Neither the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office nor the Postal Inspection Service would say if any suspects have been identified or a possible motive for the murder.

Adams says when the person is caught and if convicted, that person could face a federal death penalty.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

