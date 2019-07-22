Deputies: Virginia man calls 911 to report that he killed his grandfather

Authorities in Virginia say a man shot and killed his grandfather, then called 911 and admitted to it.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Brandon Cohen called 911 just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning from a home in the Clearview Mobile Home Park.

Deputies say Cohen told the dispatcher that he had shot and killed his grandfather.

When law enforcement arrived, they found 78-year-old Edward Ennis Jr. unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cohen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He's being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The shooting is under investigation and a motive hasn't been released.

