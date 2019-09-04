Deputies arrest pair for long list of charges after call about an impersonator

Augusta County deputies have arrested two people on a long list of charges and they're also suspects in the recent spree of police impersonation incidents throughout the area.

Mugshots courtesy: Middle River Regional Jail

The Arrests

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a possible police impersonator at 3:02 a.m. on Friday, August 30.

They say someone had called 911, telling dispatchers that someone in a silver car behind them was shining a blue light toward their car.

The caller was able to catch the vehicle's license plate number and give it to responding deputies, who found the vehicle – a grey 1999 Honda – and pull it over on Cattle Scales Road.

The driver, 25-year-old Brittany Lynn Hevener, and the passenger, 28-year-old Robert Wesley Smith, were both taken into custody after deputies found contraband on Smith.

Deputies say a search of the car turned up a silver pen with a high output red and blue LED light in it, a loaded 9mm. handgun, eight baggies of what they believe to be methamphetamine, cash, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia, and several sets of brass knuckles.

As of right now, Smith has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins, and carrying on or about your person brass knuckles.

Hevener has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins, and carrying on or about your person brass knuckles.

Both are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Impersonation Spree

Neither Smith nor Hevener, at this point, has been charged with impersonating police, but deputies say an investigation is underway to determine any connection between the pair and a recent string of four impersonation cases.

The first report described a silver car with a flashing blue light trying to get someone to pull over in Crimora as the car headed to Waynesboro. The second report described a large, dark sedan following a woman with a blue flashing light on Route 340 for about five miles. The third report involved another woman saying a dark-colored sedan followed her with a blue flashing light from Staunton to Verona. And finally, the fourth report described a dark blue, possibly 2-door Honda Accord with red and blue lights that appeared to come from its "grille area."

A Waynesboro man who spoke to WHSV after his impersonation arrest in Staunton in late August did not appear to be connected to any of the reported incidents. Neither did a man arrested in the Mint Spring area around the same time.

Police say if you're unsure if a vehicle pulling you over is actually law enforcement — do not stop and instead only pull over once you find the first safe place available, ideally in a well-lit area with other people or authorities nearby.

If possible, call 911 immediately. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle.

