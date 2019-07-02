Deputies continue to warn of counterfeit $100 bills in Rockbridge County

Deputies continue to warn the public about counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Rockbridge County.

Photo credit: Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office

Last week, the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to social media about counterfeit bills they've found in the area, all with the same serial number of 'G18518395A.'

One week later, and deputies continue to warn of counterfeit money being circulated within the community.

According to authorities, the bill defeats counterfeit marker/pens due to the paper it's printed on, so it will give a false reading of legitimate.

It is believed that the bills are mostly, if not all, $100 bills.

Deputies have arrested a group of suspects in relation to the circulation of the counterfeit bills. They say they had been traveling in a silver Dodge Charger.

Authorities ask if anyone finds any counterfeit money to report it to the Sheriff's Office at (540)-463-7328.

