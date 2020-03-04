Deputies increasing patrols after report of a suspicious van in Page County

The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from people who may have seen a suspicious van that was spotted in a neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies got a report on March 4 of a white panel work van with the words "Free Candy" written on the side.

A parent said that her children were outside playing when they spotted the van not far from their home, found it suspicious, and ran back inside.

The sheriff's office says the report came from the area of Luray Mobile Homes on Rt. 340 North, just north of Lurat.

Deputies are planning to increase patrols in the area to ensure everyone's safety.

Anyone with information about the van is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement also wants to remind the public of the classic "see something, say something" mantra – If you spot suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you're encouraged to report it as soon as possible.

