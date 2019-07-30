Deputies investigate new report of police impersonator in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a third report of police impersonation in just about a week, and the second appearing to involve the same vehicle.

On Sunday, July 21, a moped rider told deputies that someone in a silver car flashed a blue light and told him to pull over while passing through Crimora on Eastside Highway. That car then kept going south toward Waynesboro.

Then, on Friday, July 26, a woman called dispatchers while she was being followed by a large, dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light on Route 340, and she was informed that it was not actually law enforcement. She was followed for about five miles. Deputies tried to converge on the location, but were unable to find the vehicle.

Now, there's yet another report being investigated that may involve the same vehicle that followed the woman for miles on Friday night.

Deputies say an 18-year-old Augusta County woman was at the intersection of Churchville Avenue (Rt. 250) and Spring Hill Road in Staunton around 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29, when she noticed a dark-colored sedan following her suspiciously closely.

As she neared the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Route 262, she says the vehicle activated a blue flashing light that appeared to be in the windshield above the driver seat.

The vehicle with the single flashing light then kept following her as she turned from Spring Hill Road onto Route 262 and continued to do so when she turned east toward Route 11 (Commerce Rd.), following her extremely closely.

Correctly believing that the vehicle was not a legitimate law enforcement vehicle, the young woman refused to stop throughout the time the vehicle followed her.

Deputies say when she got to the intersection of Rt. 262 and Rt. 11, not that far from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the suspect vehicle turned off its blue light but continued to follow her onto Route 11 (Lee Highway) north into Augusta County, ultimately passing her in Verona and continuing northbound.

The woman then turned into the Augusta County Sheriff's Office parking lot and later walked in to report what had happened, around 4:30 p.m.

She did precisely what police recommend doing when you're unsure if a vehicle pulling you over is actually law enforcement — do not stop and instead only pull over once you find the first safe place available, ideally in a well-lit area with other people or authorities nearby.

The description of the suspect vehicle is nearly identical to the one from the incident on Rt. 340 on Friday: a large, dark-colored sedan with a cheap or low-powered blue flashing light.

If you have any information about this or past impersonation incidents, you're asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Impersonating law enforcement is a class one misdemeanor.

In Augusta County, there have now been 4 impersonation cases since the start of 2019. There were 3 in all of 2018.

Deputies say if you see a vehicle attempting to pull you over, but you're uncertain if it's actually law enforcement, you are within your rights to slow your speed, turn on your hazard lights, and pull over once you find the first safe place available. At night, that would be a well-lit area with other people around.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle.

Sheriff Donald Smith also said real cop cars have sirens and horns.

If you have doubts about a "police" vehicle pulling you over or if there is no safe place nearby, you are strongly advised to call 911 immediately. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

If you know anything about the reported impersonator, you should call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

