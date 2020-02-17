Deputies investigating 12-year-old's death in Augusta County

Augusta County deputies are investigating the gunshot death of a 12-year-old child.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Kiddsville Rd. at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

When deputies arrived, they found a 12-year-old child with a single gunshot wound. First responders declared the child dead at the scene.

The child's body was taken to the Virginia medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made, and the sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident with no threat posed to the community.

They are investigating the situation and will not release any further details until investigation can be completed.