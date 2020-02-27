Deputies investigating 2 thefts within a week from same Augusta County business

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find the suspects responsible for two thefts at the same business over the past week.

According to deputies, they responded to a business along Construction Lane in Fishersville on Feb. 25 for a report of two thefts in the span of five days.

Deputies say on Feb. 21, around 5 a.m., a light-colored conversion van occupied by at least two people can be seen on surveillance video stopping at the property. The occupants of the van entered a storage building and stole several batteries.

Then, just days later, on Feb. 25 around 2 a.m., a dark-colored pickup truck can be seen on surveillance video stopping at the same place, with occupants stealing a large spool of fiber optic cable worth about $1,500.

Just last fall, a man was arrested for burglary for thefts of wire and materials worth several thousands of dollars from a building along Construction Lane as well.

Construction Lane is just off Expo Rd., before you get to the Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

If you have any information about the thefts or the vehicles and suspects, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

