Deputies investigating attempted child abduction in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction that happened while the child was playing in a front yard.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on August 3, but was not reported to them until September 11 because the child hadn't told family any details until this past weekend.

Deputies say, according to the report, a 6-year-old child was playing in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Hildebrand Church Rd., Waynesboro.

That's when an unknown man allegedly tried to coerce the child into his vehicle, described as black with silver doors. The suspect was described as a black man with facial hair wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

A woman was allegedly in the car as well, but no description of her was available.

The sheriff's office encourages parents to speak with their children about strangers and the need for them to report any encounters immediately after they happen.

If you know anything about this incident, the suspect, or the vehicle, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017.

