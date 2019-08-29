Deputies investigating burglary at Augusta County veterinarian's office

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a burglary of an Augusta County veterinarian's office overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene of Westwood Animal Hospital at 6:38 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies on patrol and Augusta County investigators arrived to the vet at 15 Miss Phillips Road, Staunton, VA 24401 to investigate and process the scene.

Through investigation, deputies discovered that someone had forced entry into the building around 3:30 a.m., breaking the glass of a door to the office.

Surveillance video that the sheriff's office recovered from the business revealed the suspect as a white man wearing a camo cap, a mesh face mask, glasses, and a short sleeve shirt, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

According to the Westwood Animal Hospital's Facebook page, no pets under their care were touched in the burglary and are all doing well.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the burglary. If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact Investigator Dave Browning with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

There's no word on if there's any suspected connection between the Westwood burglary and an alleged break-in at Take Out 250, where nothing was stolen.

