Deputies investigating death on Afton Mountain

Part of a road on Afton Mountain is closed Tuesday afternoon as deputies investigate a death.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5100 block of Howardsville Turnpike in Afton at 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 27.

That's not far from the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway off of Route 250.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and Virginia Department of Emergency Management are all assisting in the investigation.

At this point, they've released no information on a suspected cause of death or if there's believed to be any sort of foul play involved.

“This scene is still under investigation and Howardsville Turnpike is currently closed on the Rt. 250 end,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

It's unclear when the road will reopen as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.