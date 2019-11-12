Deputies investigating fatal home invasion in Louisa County

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly home invasion and burglary in 7400 block of South Spotswood Trail.

Authorities announced at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, that a suspect was taken into custody in Nelson County, but have yet to provide additional information.

First responders were called out after receiving a report of an elderly woman with a gunshot wound around 1:40 p.m. She was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center via a medical helicopter. Officials say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman's husband did not survive.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect stole a vehicle from the victims’ home.

"We still have a lot to process here at the scene. We have to get search warrants for the residence, and some other things that are out here. We have a lot to do," Louisa County Sheriff-Elect Donald Lowe said.

"It's crazy, man. This is a quiet neighborhood through here. Everybody pretty much knows everybody, and this is pretty shocking," neighbor Corey Ford said.