1 killed in accident at Augusta County steel fabricator

One person was killed in an incident at an Augusta County workplace on Monday.

Few details have been released by law enforcement at this point, but the Augusta County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there was a fatal accident at Liphart Steel Co. in Verona.

Liphart Steel is a fabricator and erector of structural steel, with their headquarters in Richmond and a Valley division at the facility in Verona.

A large first responder presence was seen at the company on Monday.

No other information has been confirmed. Investigation is underway. As soon as more details are available, WHSV will have the latest here.

