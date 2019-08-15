Deputies investigating home invasion and assault in Mt. Sidney

Deputies in Augusta County are investigating a home invasion that left a man bloodied from an assault in Mount Sidney Wednesday night.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m. on the night of August 14, a man, woman, and infant child were inside an apartment on Mt. Sidney School Lane when two masked and armed men entered the home.

The sheriff's office says the men directed the woman inside a bathroom and took her cell phone. The man inside the apartment then confronted the two and a fight broke out, which spilled into the hallway of the apartment building.

A neighbor heard the commotion and came out to try and break up the fight, but was punched in the face by one of the two masked men.

The apartment owner and the neighbor both received minor injuries.

The only description the sheriff's office has of the suspects is that they were "light skinned" and fled the area in a black car.

Deputies say the woman and child were uninjured.

If you have any information about the home invasion, you're asked to call Investigator Ron Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

