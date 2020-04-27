Deputies investigating multiple suspicious incidents in Augusta County

Several suspicious incidents happened in Augusta County over the weekend as people largely stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

First, deputies say they took three separate reports on Sunday of a handwritten note that had been left in mailboxes in Mt. Sidney, Mt. Solon, and Middlebrook.

The note read, "Greetings from Antifa."

According to the sheriff's office, one of the callers reported that a mailer in their mailbox had been torn in half and another reported damage to their mailbox.

Elsewhere, deputies say on Sunday evening, a man driving a white Crown Victoria in the Staunton Mall parking lot used a P.A. system to announce to a small group of pedestrians, "This is the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. This does not look essential."

The person who called the sheriff's office to report the issue said the person driving the Crown Victoria then followed them, with a faint blue light in dash of the Crown Victoria.

While the executive order limiting gatherings of 10 or more in Virginia can be enforced by local law enforcement, including a Class 1 misdemeanor for repeated violations, any legitimate law enforcement official would identify themselves and not approach the situation as the alleged impersonator did.

If you have any information on the origin or author of the notes or on the driver of the Crown Victoria, you're asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017.

