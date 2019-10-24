Deputies investigating report of police impersonation near Augusta Health

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating another report of a police impersonator.

According to deputies, a woman said she was driving in the 200 block of Lifecore Drive, which is right by Augusta Health in Fishersville, around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, when a white sedan with a red flashing light pulled her over.

She said a man wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and a "park ranger" style hat got out and approached her car, saying he needed to talk to her about her speed.

As she started looking for her license, she says the man touched her arm, leaving her feeling very uneasy with the encounter. At that point, her dog, who was in the car, started barking and the man backed off. The woman then took that chance to drive away.

According to the sheriff's office, she said she didn't see a badge or a gun belt on the man.

She called to report the incident about half an hour later, and deputies were unable to find a suspect.

This is the latest in a series of impersonator incidents in Augusta County this year, but does not appear to be connected to the spree of apparently connected incidents over the summer.

The sheriff's office is now imploring the public to remember what to do if you ever feel uncertain that the vehicle pulling you over is a legitimate law enforcement vehicle or if you're unsure about a person representing law enforcement.

Do not stop and instead only pull over once you find the first safe place available, ideally in a well-lit area with other people or authorities nearby.

Police say to call 911 as soon as you can. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement, and then dispatch deputies to the area to investigate the circumstances.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle. You never need to pull over for someone who simply flashed their headlights at you.

If you have any information about this case, contact Sgt. Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

