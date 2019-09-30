Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins in the Fishersville area

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is searching for two women they say are connected to a recent string of vehicle break-ins and debit card fraud.

According to deputies, they took several reports of car break-ins on the weekend of Sept. 22-23 in the Fishersville area.

In one of them, a pocketbook which had a debit card inside it was stolen.

Investigators say that debit card was then used to make a fraudulent purchase at a Staunton business.

They're looking for the identities of the two women seen in the surveillance photos above. They're believed to have been driving a white sedan.

If you have any information about the women, you're asked to contact Investigator Connor Tobin at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.