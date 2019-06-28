Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old southwest Virginia girl

Deputies are searching for a missing southwest Virginia girl who may not have needed medication with her.

According to the AWARE Foundation, 16-year-old Kalie Mae Alderman was last seen around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, June 24, in Floyd.

Deputies believe she may be traveling with an 18-year-old friend, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

She has a medical condition requiring medications which she may not have with her.

She's described as a 16-year-old white girl with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 745-9334.

She's believed to have connections to the Pulaski County area, but may be traveling out of state as well.

