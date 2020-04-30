Deputies looking for person who allegedly stole Trump sign, left 'Antifa' materials

The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a suspect they say stole a political sign and a flag from someone's property.

Deputies say a man approached private property, stole a political yard sign and flag, and then allegedly left "Antifa" propaganda at the person's property.

It's the latest report of a series of incidents reported around the Shenandoah Valley of Antifa materials left in mailboxes and on private property.

Earlier this week, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said they had taken three separate reports of handwritten notes left in mailboxes reading "Greetings from Antifa."

They shared the photo released by Page County on Thursday, saying the activity reported there matched what's been happening in their area.

Anyone with information on the identify of the person caught on surveillance video is asked to contact Captain Tim Lansberry of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at (540) 743-7810.

