Deputies looking for suspect who removed, threw a tombstone on the side of the road

Deputies are looking for a suspect who removed a tombstone from a Rockbridge County cemetery and threw it on the side of a road.

Officials said earlier this month, someone removed a tombstone from the Bratton's Run Cemetery and then threw the tombstone out on the side of the road.

The tombstone belonged to "I. W. S. Goff." No motive is known for the person's actions.

If anyone has information on the incident, they're asked to call the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office at 540-463-7328 and ask for Deputy Ryan Knick.