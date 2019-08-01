Deputies report a 3rd incident of police impersonation allegedly involving same car

There has been a fourth report of police impersonation in Augusta County in just about a week.

An example of a legitimate unmarked Augusta County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Following reports about three instances, including two involving the same vehicle, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office says a 60-year-old man came forward to report another incident that occurred recently.

The first report came on Sunday, July 21, a moped rider told deputies that someone in a silver car flashed a blue light and told him to pull over while passing through Crimora on Eastside Highway. That car then kept going south toward Waynesboro.

Then, on Friday, July 26, a woman called dispatchers while she was being followed by a large, dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light on Route 340, and she was informed that it was not actually law enforcement. She was followed for about five miles. Deputies tried to converge on the location, but were unable to find the vehicle.

And after that, another woman came forward, telling deputies that she was followed by the same dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light from Staunton to Verona.

After seeing coverage of the ongoing investigation into each of those incidents, deputies say a man called them to say that he had been driving on Harriston Road near Grand Caverns around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, when a dark blue, possibly 2-door Honda Accord rode up on his bumper.

As he turned from Harriston Rd. on to Route 340, the man said the Accord turned on red and blue lights which appeared to be coming from its "grille area."

The man turned off the road into a gas station and watched as the car kept driving past him and then turned on to Weyers Cave Rd. in Grottoes.

He described the driver as a white man in his early 20s.

At the time, the 60-year-old man wasn't suspicious, but realized what had happened after seeing the other cases.

Police say if you're unsure if a vehicle pulling you over is actually law enforcement — do not stop and instead only pull over once you find the first safe place available, ideally in a well-lit area with other people or authorities nearby.

If possible, call 911 immediately. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

If an unmarked car is trying to pull you over, a good indicator that it is a real law enforcement officer would be the lights. Official unmarked police vehicles have more than just one, and they flash in different locations on the vehicle.

Sheriff Donald Smith also said real cop cars have sirens and horns.

If you know anything about the reported impersonators, you should call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Impersonating law enforcement is a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail along with a $2500 fine.

In Augusta County, there have now been 5 impersonation cases since the start of 2019. There were 3 in all of 2018.

The investigation into each of the incidents in Augusta County remains very much ongoing.