Police searching for Moorefield man accused of attempted murder

Police are searching for a Moorefield man accused of attempting to murder his estranged girlfriend.

According to the Moorefield Police Department, officers were called to a scene in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Moorefield around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Dispatchers had gotten a call from a woman pleading for help.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the driveway of an apartment complex.

West Virginia State Police, Moorefield Police, Hardy County deputies, and Grant County deputies all responded to the scene.

Investigators determined that the woman had stabbed in a domestic altercation and say that her estranged boyfriend, 31-year-old Joseph Ograbisz, of Moorefield, was responsible.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Grant Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Ograbisz allegedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, possibly in a green 2003 Pontiac Grand Am stolen from the Moorefield area.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder, and are looking for help from the public to find him.

Joseph Lucian Ograbisz is described as standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds. He is believed to be driving a stolen green 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

