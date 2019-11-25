Deputies searching for info on vehicle vandalism spree in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find whoever is responsible for vandalizing multiple vehicles over the weekend.

According to deputies, there were nine incidents of vehicle vandalism reporter to them in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 24.

The sheriff's office says the suspect(s) threw rocks at parked cars, causing damage like broken side mirrors in some cases.

Altogether, the total reported damage is estimated over $4,000.

The incidents were reported in the 200 block of Westminster Rd.; 300, 400, and 500 block of Wyndham Hill Dr.; Hereford Dr.; 100 block of Emerald Dr.; Antrim Rd.; Reed St.; and 1100 block of Madrid Rd.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

