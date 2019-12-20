Deputies searching for man accused of threatening law enforcement

A Virginia man is wanted for allegedly threatening multiple law enforcement officers after his animals were seized.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Jesse Keith Langley, of Lancaster, Virginia, is facing charges of Harassing Emergency Personnel by Phone, Obstruction of Justice, and Threats to Harm Another.

Deputies say the charges stem from an investigation into Langley's animals, which resulted in them being seized and held at a local animal shelter.

In response, Langley allegedly made verbal threats to damage Shenandoah County property and threatened multiple law enforcement officers in connection with the same case.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says not to approach Langley if you see him, but if you know his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

