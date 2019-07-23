Deputies searching for man who impersonated police in Crimora

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for someone who impersonated a police officer in Crimora this past weekend.

According to deputies, an 18-year-old Augusta County man was driving south on a moped along Eastside Highway (Rt. 340) around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when a silver 2-door car came up behind him and flashed a blue light at him.

The driver of the silver call told the moped driver to "pull over," and deputies say that's when the man noticed the person driving the car was holding a blue flashing light in his hand and yelling out the window while pointing for him to pull over.

The moped rider pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General in Crimora and the driver of the silver 2-door car kept going south toward Waynesboro.

No description is available for the suspect vehicle beyond a silver 2-door passenger car. Deputies say the driver was a heavyset white man with dark hair.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

This is at least the third incident of someone impersonating law enforcement in Augusta County in the past year, with a report in February of someone shining a spotlight from an SUV and turning ona blue flashing light on their dashboard.

That incident was also in Crimora, along Rt. 340 near Country Estates Mobile Home Park.

Deputies say if you see a vehicle attempting to pull you over, but you're uncertain if it's actually law enforcement, you are within your rights to slow your speed, turn on your hazard lights, and pull over once you find the first safe place available.

At night, that would be a well-lit area. If you have doubts, you can call 911. The dispatcher should be able to determine if the vehicle pulling you over is, in fact, law enforcement.

