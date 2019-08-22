Deputies searching for man who threw kittens out of a truck in Louisa County

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to investigate an incident involving kittens.

According to a release from the office, deputies responded to the incident on Jefferson Highway around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say an unknown man in a small, older model, primer grey pickup was driving east on the highway near the reservoir throwing kittens out of the window.

The county's Animal Control officers responded and were able to find two kittens, both of which were about six weeks old.

One of the kittens was dead in the roadway when it was found and the second died while being taken to a local veterinarian.

There is no description of the driver, but deputies believe he may be a white man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234.

