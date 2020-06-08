Deputies searching for missing Augusta County woman and her 2 kids

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing woman and her two children.

Deputies say Desire G. Sherwood, of Craigsville, and her two children, Grace Washington and Violet Washington, were supposed to be on the way to their Craigsville home after dropping off a man at his Dayton house.

But they didn't arrive and were last seen or heard from around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies describe Desire G. Sherwood as a 25-year-old white woman standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was driving a dark green 2006 GMC Envoy, with unknown 30-day temporary tags.

Her children are 5-year-old Grace Washington, described as a black girl standing 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes; and 1-year-old Violet Washington, a black girl standing 3-feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

No other information has been provided by law enforcement.

If you have any information about Desire and/or her children, you're asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

