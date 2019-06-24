Deputies searching for missing Page County woman

Deputies in Page County are searching for missing woman last seen on Sunday evening.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Tammy Sue Turner was last seen at the Alma boat landing, in Stanley, on June 23.

The AWARE Foundation says she was last seen by her boyfriend after an argument when he reportedly left in her car, came back, and couldn't find her anywhere in the area.

Turner is described as a white woman standing 5-feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about here whereabouts, you're asked to contact Investigator Kenneth Boyd, of the Page County Sheriff's Office, at 540-743-6571.

