Deputies searching for missing man in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing man.

Deputies say 46-year-old David Richard McCutcheon was last seen at his home in Augusta Springs around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8.

McCutcheon is described as a white man standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the sheriff's office, he may be driving a grey 2005 Saturn Relay with Virginia license plates ULY-7502.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

