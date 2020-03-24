Deputies searching for missing man they say shot himself on Afton Mountain

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing man they say is in serious danger after he reportedly shot himself and then drove away.

According to deputies, around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 33-year-old William M. Feck was last seen at an overlook on Afton Mountain.

The sheriff's office says someone called to report that a man, who they believe was Feck, had shot himself with a handgun in the upper chest and/or arm near the Inn at Afton and then drove south on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a white SUV.

After deputies arrived to the scene, they searched, but were unable to find Feck in the area.

Investigators say they determined that family members haven't spoken with him since Saturday, March 21.

Feck is described as a 33-year-old white man standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including facial tattoos.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans with a white belt, a yellow shirt, and an orange hat.

Feck has been entered into the missing person's database as a missing, endangered person.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

