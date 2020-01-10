Deputies searching for missing mother and daughter in West Virginia

Deputies are searching for a West Virginia mother and daughter who have not been heard from for nearly 2 months.

Family members of Kimberly Danielle Cline, 27, contacted the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Thursday to file a missing persons report for Cline and her six-year-old daughter, Abagail Hope Lester.

Deputies say Cline picked up her daughter from school on Nov. 20. Neither of them have had contact with family since then.

According to deputies, they were last living with Cline's parents in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Deputies say they've been checking previous locations where Cline had been known to stay and contacting her friends.

Anyone who has had contact with either Kimberly Cline or Abagail Lester is urged to call 304-357-0169.