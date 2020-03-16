Deputies searching for runaway teen in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a runaway teenager.

According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Suzy Faith Swearingen was last seen at her home in Waynesboro around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Swearingen was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike hoodie, a cream-colored sweatshirt with a peace symbol surrounded by flowers, and jeans.

She's described as a white girl standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say she has a golden doodle puppy with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to ontact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.