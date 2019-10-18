Deputies searching for suspect in burglary of Sam's Pizza

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find the suspect responsible for robbing a Churchville business.

According to deputies, someone broke into Sam's Pizza in the early morning hours of September 12 and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect in the commercial burglary.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact Investigator Ron Reid, of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

