Deputies searching for suspect in multiple fraud investigations

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a woman they say is responsible for fraud throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a woman – only identified by them as a black woman with long braids who appears to be driving a maroon GMC SUV – is believe to be involved in "numerous fraudulent transactions" in and around the Valley.

Deputies say she conducted fraudulent transactions in Charlottesville, Waynesboro, Staunton, and Lexington.

If you have any information about who she may be, you're asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

No further details were provided about exactly how the alleged fraud took place.